Kim Kardashian‘s therapist used Hulu’s The Kardashians as a way of diagnosing the rest of the reality star’s family.

During the Thursday, July 18, episode of the hit series, Kim, 43, opened up to Khloé Kardashian about how she was prioritizing her mental health.

“I met with a therapist again. And she was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'” Kim explained to Khloé, 40. “‘One time in life something happened and you remained calm and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'”

Khloé suggested that perhaps Kim being robbed at gunpoint in 2016 had something to do with her attitude change. Kim didn’t rule that out as an option while reflecting on the ups and downs in her life.

“It served me well at that time and it saved my life,” Kim told the cameras. “But I think I let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness.”

Kim went on to share some surprising details about her therapist, saying, “She also said that she started to watch the show to do a little bit of homework. She said we all need therapy — especially you.”

After questioning whether it was “a good idea” for Kim’s therapist to watch their reality show, Khloé agreed with the personal assessment. Kim, meanwhile, used that as an opportunity to try to convince Khloé to seek help.

“I really think you need to be on this journey with me,” Kim shared before elaborating to the cameras. “Khloé might enjoy having someone help her navigate through certain situations in life.”

Later in the episode, Khloé got the same advice from Malika Haqq, who said she “100 percent” needs therapy.

“This must be a theme because Kim told me I need to go to therapy. But I’ve done therapy. I went to three or four different therapists. Both [on my own and with other people],” Khloé recalled. “I saw a therapist for [son] Tatum’s pregnancy [via a surrogate] but I’ve never connected.”

Khloé’s biggest frustration was that she “never got any guidance,” adding, “She just listens and I’m like, ‘I just told you my whole life story — every dark and demonic thing — and you’re just going to be [nod along]?’ … So far every therapist I have seen has done that.”

The situation got even worse for Khloé when another therapist told her she didn’t need help.

“I was told by one therapist that I didn’t need therapy because I process things so matter of fact? I don’t know. It was a strange encounter,” Khloé shared. “I was like, ‘My [then] husband [Lamar Odom], I found him at a drug den in a motel.’ I was saying something and she’s like, ‘Did you get upset?’ When I said no and was super calm, she said, ‘I don’t really think you need me.'”

The Hulu personality continued: “Is she firing me? I couldn’t really understand what was happening. Are you breaking up with me? I didn’t really understand what was going on but I think I got broken up with by a therapist.”

Despite the negative experiences in the past, Khloé wasn’t ruling out another upcoming attempt at therapy.

“I am sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I am struggling and can’t find my way. I can try therapy and I do agree that I need to be more adult social,” she joked. “Like, once a week, I want to go to dinners. Not plural. Dinners? Let’s not be crazy. I am not dating or anything like that but I am sure when once I am out then that is the next step.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.