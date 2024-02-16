Tom Holland is now indebted to Kelly Clarkson thanks to an outstanding beer tab he left Leo Woodall to pay years prior.

“He’s gonna hate this,” Woodall, 27, joked of Holland, also 27, during the Thursday, February 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, recounting a time he footed the bill for the A-list actor while teaming up for 2021’s Cherry.

Woodall remembered “doing a tiny, tiny part in a movie” where Holland was the star, which led to the incident. “There was a bar in the hotel that we were all staying at and, bless him, he’d just hurt his ankle,” Woodall told Clarkson, 41, referring to Holland.

The White Lotus star said Holland “walked in on crutches” and proceeded to watch the football match with the group.

“He got one beer,” Woodall recalled, explaining, “At the end, everyone kind of spilled out apart from a couple of us. They asked me to pay the bill that wasn’t picked up, and I said, ‘Oh, whose was it?’ And they said, ‘It was … Tom Holland?’ I went …”

Woodall made a puzzled face and looked at the audience. “Like he can’t afford it!” Clarkson said in response. “It was, like, seven bucks or something,” Woodall revealed.

“Seven bucks? Alright, well I did something for ya. Hold on,” Clarkson replied, before digging into her turtleneck and paying Woodall back. “This is seven dollars.” Woodall let out a laugh and took the money.

Clarkson then turned to the camera to tell Holland that he now had to pay her the outstanding bar tab. “All I have to say now is: Tom Holland, you owe me seven dollars with interest,” she with a laugh. “‘Cause you’ve got that Spider-Man money, bro! So, interest.”

When Woodall and Holland worked on Cherry, Holland was the bigger star having already starred in The Lost City of Z, Spider-Man: Homecoming and several sequels as well as multiple Avengers films.

Both of the British actors have since become household names. Holland’s recent hits include 2022’s Uncharted and Last Call and playing Danny Sullivan in 2023’s The Crowded Room miniseries.

Woodall, meanwhile, appeared in two Vampire Academy episodes in 2022 before portraying Jack in season 2 of The White Lotus. The actor then appeared in Citadel and he plays Dexter on One Day, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

The Cherry costars have also both found love since their bar tab debacle. After years of romance rumors, Holland and Spider-Man costar Zendaya confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Holland’s car in Los Angeles.

Woodall sparked his own work romance with Meghann Fahy after the twosome met in 2022 filming The White Lotus. The pair confirmed their status in November 2023 when they were seen smooching out in New York City.