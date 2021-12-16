Lights, camera, action? Tori Spelling opened up about why she would sign on for another reality show seven years after starring on True Tori.

“I like being able to be myself and be authentic,” the 48-year-old star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, while promoting MTV’s Messyness, which has been renewed for a second season. “I feel like [being on reality TV] ties me closer to people and to the public. So I like having fun with [it].”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, however, admitted that not all her reality show experiences have been winners.

“I truly believe in season 1 of True Tori, I felt like it was an important message,” Spelling said. “It was my way of getting my narrative [out] because everyone else was telling my story. It was a good message. I feel like for people everywhere going through that stuff.”

Season 2, however, wasn’t as successful in her mind. “It probably shouldn’t have gone on past season 1. It became a little dysfunctional all around,” she said of the series, which aired in 2014.

Spelling, who married Dean McDermott in 2006, has fond memories of filming with her 55-year-old husband and kids, telling Us that her little ones have seen Tori and Dean.

“I love that because … it’s their life. They were born on TV, like the first three, pretty much,” the BH90210 star explained. “I love showing them that and being like, ‘Look at these cute scenes when you were one and two years old.’ So they definitely watched.”

Outside of TV, the Mystery Girls alum — who shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with McDermott — has recently made headlines for the couple’s relationship ups and downs.

The duo sparked split speculation earlier this year when Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring on. The Slasher actor was also seen without his band, which raised a few eyebrows.

McDermott, however, shut down split rumors in September during an appearance on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, claiming that Spelling simply forgot to put her ring back on after washing her hands. He explained that his ring got lost while he was playing golf.

One month later, Spelling reignited breakup speculation when she was photographed outside an attorney’s office carrying papers that read, “custody” and “support.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the Uncharted TerriTORI author “wants a divorce, but feels trapped right now,” following a recent “fight” she had with McDermott.

While the pair have kept quiet about what’s really going on in their marriage, Spelling turned heads when she shared her family’s Christmas card in November. “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family,” the inscription read, while the photo did not feature the Canadian actor.

One day later, Spelling shared photos of her family stockings, again leaving McDermott out. There were custom decorations for all of her five children and one with her name written on it, but her husband didn’t get a call.

Despite their recent issues, a source told Us last month that Spelling and McDermott celebrated Thanksgiving as a unit and planned to do the same for Christmas.

“They really are trying to celebrate the holidays as a family and put aside their differences,” the insider said, noting that the duo have “good and bad days,” but are “still there for their children” amid the drama.

In addition to preparing for the holidays, Spelling has been promoting her role on MTV’s Messyness alongside costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“I love the show just because it’s called Messyness and everyone knows I always own being messy,” Polizzi, 34, exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “So the fact that the show celebrates people being messy and we celebrate them, just being hot messes, I’m obsessed with it.”

The Jersey Shore alum also gushed over her costars, which includes Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

“Tori, obviously she’s a queen. She’s amazing [and] an icon,” the Snooki & JWoww alum said. “Adam is like the most talented person on the stage. And then Teddy’s the funniest person I know. So, I feel like us as a unit is just hysterical. We have the best time. It doesn’t feel like work. It just feels like it’s a girl’s night and we’re just going over silly videos.”

Spelling agreed, calling Polizzi someone who “empowers” her to be herself. “As Nicole knows, like, the side that comes out of me on Messyness is the real me,” she told Us. “That’s what exists in real life. So, it’s just a really supportive area and it’s something — it’s my favorite job ever. Like, if I could do this for 20 seasons, I would.”

Messyness returns for a week-long special event on MTV Monday, December 27, at 9 p.m. ET. Additional season 1 episodes are set to air in January 2022 Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

