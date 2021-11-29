Happy Holidays? Tori and Dean Celebrated Thanksgiving as a Family Amid Drama

Happy holidays? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated Thanksgiving “as a family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Everyone chipped in for the cooking and preparation,” the insider says of the family-focused event. “They really are trying to celebrate the holidays as a family and put aside their differences.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the Slasher actor, 55, “have a lot of heated arguments and good and bad days,” the source says, noting that they are “still there for their children” no matter what.

“Most importantly, [they] want their kids to be happy,” insider explains, adding that the divorce may “still happen,” but for now, the couple have an “understanding” when it comes to the holidays.

The duo, who wed in 2006, share five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4.

“They’re trying to just get through the rest of the year as one unit,” the source adds.

Earlier this year, Spelling and McDermott sparked split speculation when they were spotted on separate occasions without their wedding bands.

The sTORI Telling author fueled breakup rumors when she revealed in June that she wasn’t sleeping in the same bedroom as her husband after he returned home from a project overseas.

McDermott, however, seemingly shut down split chatter in September during an appearance on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. At the time, he said Spelling forgot to put her ring on after washing her hands when she was photographed without the diamond. He claimed he lost his band while playing a game of golf.

One month later, Spelling reignited the rumor mill when she was photographed outside an attorney’s office with documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody.”

A source told Us in October that the BH90210 alum “wants a divorce” after a disagreement following McDermott going “missing” for two days. The insider added that Spelling “feels trapped” in her marriage but has been muddling through it for their children.

“There’s no trust there,” another source told Us earlier this month of the pair’s current dynamic. “It’s been building up over time.”

Spelling raised eyebrows in November when she shared her family’s holiday card via social media, and McDermott was nowhere to be seen.

“With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family,” she signed the card, leading many fans to think she and the Open Range actor were broken up.

After a fan joked that McDermott “must be ‘working’ out of town” to have missed the photoshoot, Spelling replied, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

While the Unchartered TerriTORI author seemingly shut down split speculation with her comment, she turned heads one day later when she shared two more holiday photos without McDermott.

Spelling posted two different photos of herself holding custom stockings on November 23, asking her fans to help weigh in on which ones she should hang at home this year. Both images, which were part of a sponsored post, also featured embroidered stockings with her kids’ names on them hanging from the fire.

McDermott, however, didn’t get a shout-out or a stocking, again leading some fans to question whether they were still together.

The Troop Beverly Hills actress shared a Thanksgiving photo with her daughters on Thursday, November 25, calling them “empowered females” for their help “cooking, cheering and chatting” with her in the kitchen.

Two days later, Spelling was spotted with McDermott and their children out at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, for the first time in months.

With reporting by Diana Cooper