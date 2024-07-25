What goes around comes around — even when it comes to dating trends.

The term “cougar” originated in the early 2000s, describing an older woman who seeks romantic companionship with a younger man. While prime examples of the early 2000s — think: Demi Moore and Mariah Carey — caused the public to clutch their pearls, today there’s a new older woman in town.

Anne Hathaway gave housewives (and not the Bravo kind) a new escapist fantasy when she played a 40-year-old woman experiencing a sexual awakening with a 24-year-old boy-bander, a la Harry Styles, in The Idea of You. With 50 million viewers in its first two weeks on Prime Video, the movie’s success allows Us to declare that the cougar is back — and she’s taken over the zeitgeist yet again.

But, in a world of women’s empowerment and love is love, why are we so focused on age gaps in a relationship? As they say, it’s just a number. A 2023 study showed that 81 percent of women are open to dating someone 10 years younger. Similarly, 90 percent of men are looking for someone a decade older. Why the change? Girls run the world, duh.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences See how big of an age gap these star couples have between them!

Women today are more focused on their own professional success than finding a man who’ll take care of them. After killing it in their careers — and yes, they are killing it — only then are these ladies on the hunt for love or, frankly, a hot fling.

Ever heard the saying: work hard, play hard? With money in the bank and a savings account to be proud of, older women are looking to have some fun. (Us can confirm, after watching Nicole Kidman have sex with Zac Efron in A Family Affair, it does look like fun.) The role reversal of social media objectifying young men after what women in Hollywood went through for years is chef’s kiss, too.

So, yes, movies are allowing Us to fantasize about getting busy with a six-packed boytoy — but some are out here doing it. Kristin Cavallari, who boasts a booming business and three kids, has a 13-year age gap with her boyfriend, 24-year-old TikToker Mark Estes. The Hills alum has made it clear that she doesn’t “give a f–k” about the critics calling her a cougar.

Related: Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway's Quotes About 'The Idea of You' Age Gap For Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway’s characters in The Idea of You, age is just a number. The film, which drops on May 2 via Amazon Prime, follows 40-year-old Solène (Hathaway) as she meets 24-year-old boy band member Hayes (Galitzine), and the pair spark an unexpected romance. Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Harry […]

At 78 years old, Cher is another A-lister unbothered by the moniker as she and music exec boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards continue to cozy up on various red carpets with nothing but a 40-year age gap between them. A source previously told Us that the May-December duo are even working on music together. Women in situationships with coworkers their own age could never be as drama-free as these two.

If you’re reading this in your early to mid-20s, your time will come. For now, continue thirsting over the famous silver foxes out there and know that there are women busy paving the way for your later-in-life sexual awakening.