Kenny is still out there chasing waterfalls. It’s been nearly a decade since We’re the Millers, but Will Poulter doubts that the dysfunctional, drug dealing “family” will be reuniting any time soon.

Everything to Know About ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3′

“I don’t think so, but I got a lot of love for Jennifer [Aniston] and Jason [Sudeikis] and Rawson [Marshall Thurber], our director. I would happily work with any of them again, but I think We’re Still the Millers is probably not gonna happen,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor, 29, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I [was] constantly laughing,” he adds. “Watching Jennifer at work, someone I watched, I was a huge Friends fan growing up, so getting to watch her do her thing in person was a huge privilege and Jason’s such a brilliant improviser. So getting to see them both kind of up close do their thing was great. I was definitely taking notes.”

Aniston, 53, in particular, became a mentor for Poulter. “Jennifer really kind of came to my aid on a number of occasions with Millers,” he recalls. “So I’m really lucky anytime I’m around those more experienced people that they’re kind enough to kind of extend some advice and some encouragement my way. And it sticks with me.”

Marvel Stars’ Dating Histories

As for where Kenny would be today, he replied: “Oh, God, no idea. No idea. I haven’t thought about Ken in a while! I gotta be honest.”

We’re the Millers also starred Emma Roberts, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn and Ed Helms. Although Poulter’s comedic timing made him a standout in the film, it’s actually drama that he’s more drawn to.

“Truth be told, I think my heart’s probably more in drama. I think comedy’s something that I do and I have fun doing, but drama’s where I kind of wrestle with stuff a little bit more and I enjoy that challenge. Comedy I definitely have more fun, but I sort of almost enjoy the difficulty that comes with drama,” he explained. “I sort of get off on the friction that I guess drama affords me from an emotional standpoint. Comedy can sometimes feel like too much fun that I’m not getting my hands dirty enough.”

Poulter went on to play Gally in the Maze Runner franchise, and a terrifying cop in the Kathryn Bigelow-directed period crime drama Detroit, in addition to roles in Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Revenant, Midsommar, and the TV miniseries Dopesick alongside Michael Keaton, which focuses on America’s struggle with opioid addiction.

Worst Movie Sequels of All Time

“Dopesick was something that I was really passionate about because I sort of wanted to try and find something that provided some commentary on addiction and the injustice that people who suffer from addiction also suffer from and the difficulties that they face, which are compounded by a kind of systemic injustice. So that’s something I wanna try and continue to do, that gives me a sort of greater sense of purpose, I think, with what I’m doing. And it helps me feel as though I’m sort of maximizing the potential of my job and my roles. I’m keen to try and keep that going as long as possible,” Poulter told Us. “Every time I’m around an experienced actor, I’m really just trying to kind of observe and absorb as much as possible. You know, Michael Keaton was someone who offered me a lot of advice and was very, very supportive. Leonardo DiCaprio really kind of put his arm around me and helped me out a lot.”

Poulter has a long list of actors and directors he’d love to work with in the future, but he’d also rework with most too. “I wanna work with Kathryn Bigelow again,” he said. “I know that’s a bit greedy!”

The Score star feels “so lucky” with his profession, but he isn’t ruling anything else out.

“Cooking is something that I’m really interested in, and I’ve always said I’d love to try and go to culinary school at some point. That’s something I still want to do, is go away to culinary school at some point, if I carve out like a year for myself,” he said, noting that his trailers on set tend to be packed with chef biographies. “But the problem is I’m not very good at time management, multitasking or operating under pressure. So I think a professional kitchen, probably not. I think I’m just gonna stick to reading about chefs and watching TV shows about them, as opposed to trying to do what they do. It’s not to be taken lightly. That’s a serious craft!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!