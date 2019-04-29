Woodstock 50 Canceled After Booking Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and More

Music fans will just have to find another way to commemorate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary. Organizers of Woodstock 50, who planned on commemorating the 1969 music festival with another star-studded fest, have canceled the event.

Dentsu Aegis Network, a media and marketing communications company that was funding Woodstock 50, announced the cancellation on Monday, April 29. The news comes a month after the official reveal of the lineup, which included Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and Halsey.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements,” the company said in a statement to Billboard. “We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.”

The statement continued: “But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

According to festival reps cited by Billboard, Woodstock 50 was canceled over concerns about permitting issues, site readiness and guest capacity. The festival postponed its on-sale date last week, reportedly because organizers had not acquired a mass gathering permit from the New York State Department of Health.

The Killers, The Lumineers, Chance the Rapper, Janelle Monae and Common had also been slated to perform at the now-canceled fest, which was scheduled to be held from August 16 to August 18 in Watkins Glen, New York. “What we’ve assembled here is a combination of some of the great artists from our era and many of the great artists of today and hopefully some of the great artists of tomorrow,” Woodstock cofounder Michael Lang said at a press conference in March.

Online, Woodstock 50 has already drawn comparisons to Fyre Festival, a failed 2017 music festival whose organizer, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud and ordered to forfeit $26 million.

