WWE rising star Tiffany Stratton is ready to take “Tiffy Time” back in time.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the current SmackDown superstar, 25, said she would “love” to go one-on-one with WWE legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Stratton gushed, “That’s a dream match for me.”

Stratus’ full-time return to WWE last year culminated in a months-long feud with Becky Lynch. After losing to Lynch, 37, in a Steel Cage Match at Payback in September, Stratus hasn’t competed in the ring.

Related: Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Rhodes' Relationship Timeline Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, became wrestling royalty after tying the knot in 2013. The duo met back in 2011 while working at WWE, but it wasn’t until a spooky date night that Brandi knew the six-time tag team championship winner was The One. “Cody and I had a connection pretty quickly. We […]

Despite that, Stratton knows space on Stratus’ calendar is highly prized.

“She’s a busy girl,” Stratton said. “She’s got things going on. She’s got kids.”

Indeed, Stratus, 48, shares son Maximus, 10, and daughter Madison, 7, with her husband of 17 years, Ron Fisico.

Stratton concluded of a match between the two, “If she is down for that, I am entirely 100 percent down for that.”

For what it’s worth, Stratus recently praised Stratton during an interview on WWE legend Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast — and even drew parallels between their careers.

“I know that Tiffany has had a similar journey, just because of the way she looks and her lack of background, just like I had,” Stratus said in October. “I didn’t come from a traditional background or upbringing. We are both in that same predicament.”

When asked about a potential match against Stratton, Stratus didn’t totally shut the door.

“Every time I’ve been back, it’s about ‘Will I have fun?’” she explained. “Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business? Those are the boxes I need to check. Who knows. I always leave everything open.”

While a match against Stratus remains fantasy booking for the moment, Stratton has had no problem making a name for herself on the WWE main roster since being called up to SmackDown in February.

Related: WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: See Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and More Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more basketball stars proved that scoring on the court isn’t the only thing they’re good at. The athletes showed Us their fashionable side at the WNBA Draft. Before WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced their new home teams, the 2024 class rocked the red carpet at the Brooklyn Academy […]

Stratton’s quick ascent, which finds her in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and Naomi at Backlash on Saturday, May 4, has even been “a little surprising” to her.

“I felt like this was going to happen one day,” she told Us. “But it happening this quickly definitely shocked me.”

Meteoric rise or otherwise, Stratton explained anybody who thinks she might be just a flash in the pan should prepare to be disappointed.

“I definitely see myself as main event talent,” she boasted. “I see myself main eventing WrestleMania one day. I want to do this for the next 10 to 15 years. I am completely devoted to this.”

WWE Backlash from Lyon, France is available to stream live on Peacock Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET.