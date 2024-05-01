Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Would ‘Love’ a Match Against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus (Exclusive)

By
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Love Going 1 on 1 Against Trish Stratus
Courtesy of Tiffany Stratton/Instagram; Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24

WWE rising star Tiffany Stratton is ready to take “Tiffy Time” back in time.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the current SmackDown superstar, 25, said she would “love” to go one-on-one with WWE legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Stratton gushed, “That’s a dream match for me.”

Stratus’ full-time return to WWE last year culminated in a months-long feud with Becky Lynch. After losing to Lynch, 37, in a Steel Cage Match at Payback in September, Stratus hasn’t competed in the ring.

January 2019 Wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Rhodes Relationship Timeline

Related: Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Rhodes' Relationship Timeline

Despite that, Stratton knows space on Stratus’ calendar is highly prized.

“She’s a busy girl,” Stratton said. “She’s got things going on. She’s got kids.”

Indeed, Stratus, 48, shares son Maximus, 10, and daughter Madison, 7, with her husband of 17 years, Ron Fisico.

Stratton concluded of a match between the two, “If she is down for that, I am entirely 100 percent down for that.”

For what it’s worth, Stratus recently praised Stratton during an interview on WWE legend Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast — and even drew parallels between their careers.

“I know that Tiffany has had a similar journey, just because of the way she looks and her lack of background, just like I had,” Stratus said in October. “I didn’t come from a traditional background or upbringing. We are both in that same predicament.”

WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Love Going 1 on 1 Against Trish Stratus
WWE/YouTube

When asked about a potential match against Stratton, Stratus didn’t totally shut the door.

“Every time I’ve been back, it’s about ‘Will I have fun?’” she explained. “Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business? Those are the boxes I need to check. Who knows. I always leave everything open.”

While a match against Stratus remains fantasy booking for the moment, Stratton has had no problem making a name for herself on the WWE main roster since being called up to SmackDown in February.

2024 WNBA Draft

Related: WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: See Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and More

Stratton’s quick ascent, which finds her in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and Naomi at Backlash on Saturday, May 4, has even been “a little surprising” to her.

“I felt like this was going to happen one day,” she told Us. “But it happening this quickly definitely shocked me.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Meteoric rise or otherwise, Stratton explained anybody who thinks she might be just a flash in the pan should prepare to be disappointed.

“I definitely see myself as main event talent,” she boasted. “I see myself main eventing WrestleMania one day. I want to do this for the next 10 to 15 years. I am completely devoted to this.”

WWE Backlash from Lyon, France is available to stream live on Peacock Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!