Jason Kelce is indeed getting out of the house after his NFL retirement, but he’s still just another member of Taylor Swift’s squad.

WWE fans were shocked during Wrestlemania on Saturday, April 6, when two masked luchadores crashed Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar’s match wearing face-covering Philadelphia Eagles headpieces.

After getting in the ring, it was revealed that the masked fighters were Kelce, 36, and former teammate Lane Johnson. The two NFL athletes then ripped off their matching black tank tops in celebration and proceeded to congratulate the wrestlers while shirtless.

“Welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles,” announcer Pat McAfee quipped before another jokingly chimed in with a better way to refer to Kelce.

Related: Jason Kelce’s Impressive Career With the Philadelphia Eagles: Timeline Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Jason Kelce is the most dominant center in Philadelphia Eagles history — and possibly the entire NFL. Kelce made his Eagles debut in 2011 and broke his first record that same year when he became the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 games that season at center. He cemented […]

“Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?” another broadcaster joked, referring to Swift. “I’m a Steelers fan, Pat.”

McAfee, 36, then started loudly singing Swift’s “22” and added, “Is that who you are talking about? ‘Cardigan?’ That’s fair. [He has] the No. 1 podcast.”

Jason is the brother of fellow football player Travis Kelce, who has been dating the 34-year-old Grammy winner since summer 2023.

Travis, 34, first expressed interest in Swift on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, noting he was disappointed that they didn’t meet after he went to her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July 2023. Soon enough, Swift heard his comments and reached out before they started dating.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“You just throw it out there … stuff happens when it goes out on ‘New Heights,’” Jason joked during a March episode of the siblings’ podcast after guest Saquon Barkley mentioned Travis’ manifestation skills. Jason added, “Speak it into existence!”

Travis and Swift took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. She continued supporting Travis throughout his football season, attending 12 more games including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. At both the big game and the preceding AFC championship, Swift watched the game from a private suite alongside Travis’ family.

“To be honest, I didn’t watch [Usher’s halftime performance]. There was so much happening in the suite,” Jason recalled of the Super Bowl during a February episode of his podcast. “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor. [Shaquille O’Neal] came into the suite … I think it was my first really understanding of kinda some of the things she has to deal with.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

He added: “There were so many star-studded people there, where it’s like, ‘Dude, everybody wants to come see her, but the suite’s only so big.’ It was overwhelming, to be honest with you, it was very overwhelming.”

After Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he’s been a devoted boyfriend to Swift and attended several of her international Eras shows. The couple is now enjoying her tour hiatus from her California residence.