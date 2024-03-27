Choose your words wisely when you go on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Jason, 36, reminded the world of that on Wednesday, March 27, latest episode,, making an apparent joke about his brother Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift.

The elder Kelce brother was speaking to new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about his hope to one day act in a boxing movie, maybe being the next Apollo Creed.

“It can’t be that hard, you know what I mean?” said Barkley, 27. “Just act like I’m getting punched in the face, fight a little bit, end up losing, then you make money off of it. I’m not trying to be Leo [DiCaprio].”

Related: Our Top 10 'New Heights' Moments of 2023: Taylor Swift Mentions and More Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, turned Us into certified 92%ers in 2023. The athletes launched their “New Heights” podcast in 2022, and the show’s popularity took off ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl as Travis and Jason’s respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, prepared to play one another in the […]

It sounds like a good plan, and just talking about it on the Kelce brothers’ podcast might be the first step. Jason noted that “New Heights” has a track record of speaking wishes into reality.

“You just throw it out there … stuff happens when it goes out on ‘New Heights,’” he said. “Speak it into existence!”

Jason was referring to his brother, who brought up on the podcast last July that he had tried to give Swift his number via a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis, 34, said at the time.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Your number as in 87 or your phone number?” Jason asked, referring to his brother’s jersey number.

“You know which one,” Travis replied. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Though he was unsuccessful at her concert, the two eventually connected, and Swift, also 34, was soon following Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs team around the country through the regular season and their eventual Super Bowl run.

Jason, meanwhile, has been on his A-game since announcing his retirement in early March. On St. Patrick’s Day, he conspired to catch his wife, Kylie Kelce, Irish dancing on video. Kylie advised him to “sleep with one eye open.” Before that, Jason posed as teammate Beau Allen’s Uber driver.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

“‘Thankfully this jobless bum could drop me off #uberdriver,” Allen, 32, wrote via X.

Jason has also made a cameo on Abbott Elementary, jumped through a flaming table and even lent his likeness to a can of Campbell’s Soup.

And that’s just month one of retirement.