Choose your words wisely when you go on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.
Jason, 36, reminded the world of that on Wednesday, March 27, latest episode,, making an apparent joke about his brother Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift.
The elder Kelce brother was speaking to new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about his hope to one day act in a boxing movie, maybe being the next Apollo Creed.
“It can’t be that hard, you know what I mean?” said Barkley, 27. “Just act like I’m getting punched in the face, fight a little bit, end up losing, then you make money off of it. I’m not trying to be Leo [DiCaprio].”
It sounds like a good plan, and just talking about it on the Kelce brothers’ podcast might be the first step. Jason noted that “New Heights” has a track record of speaking wishes into reality.
“You just throw it out there … stuff happens when it goes out on ‘New Heights,’” he said. “Speak it into existence!”
Jason was referring to his brother, who brought up on the podcast last July that he had tried to give Swift his number via a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts.
“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis, 34, said at the time.
“Your number as in 87 or your phone number?” Jason asked, referring to his brother’s jersey number.
“You know which one,” Travis replied. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”
Though he was unsuccessful at her concert, the two eventually connected, and Swift, also 34, was soon following Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs team around the country through the regular season and their eventual Super Bowl run.
Jason, meanwhile, has been on his A-game since announcing his retirement in early March. On St. Patrick’s Day, he conspired to catch his wife, Kylie Kelce, Irish dancing on video. Kylie advised him to “sleep with one eye open.” Before that, Jason posed as teammate Beau Allen’s Uber driver.
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal
“‘Thankfully this jobless bum could drop me off #uberdriver,” Allen, 32, wrote via X.
Jason has also made a cameo on Abbott Elementary, jumped through a flaming table and even lent his likeness to a can of Campbell’s Soup.
And that’s just month one of retirement.