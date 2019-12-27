



Prepare yourself for You — and all the twists and turns to come. At the end of season 1, Joe’s (Penn Badgley) ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) arrived in town leaving him shocked. That twist, however, doesn’t even compare to what’s coming. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Season 2 takes place in Los Angeles, where Joe has moved in order to hide from Candace. Audiences quickly learned that he tried to kill her and then buried her — but she was alive and got out. So, he’s now created a new identity, — well, stolen someone else’s — got a new job at an organic food store called Anavrin (Nirvana spelled backward) and has found new love in Love (Victoria Pedretti).

However, her brother Forty (James Scully) is concerned … and slowly starts finding out more about Joe. To help that along, Candace shows up in L.A. and starts a relationship with Forty, in order to remind Joe she’s never going to stop and she’s going to protect Love.

Little did she know, Love didn’t need protecting. In the final episodes of the season, everything goes awry. Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), Joe’s landlord and brief fling, finds out about his past and present — that he also killed Henderson (Chris D’Elia).

In order to buy himself some time, Joe does what he does best — locks her inside the glass cage that is now located inside a storage unit. (Side note: That size storage unit must cost a fortune.) Joe promises her that he’ll let her out and, after seeing what he did with the real Will Bettleheim (Robin Lord Taylor), it seems like that was his real plan.

After being drugged by Forty, though, Joe finds Delilah dead in the cage. He attempts to piece together the details of the night, eventually confessing that he did it — even though he has no memory of doing so. Candace tells Love all about Joe’s past and in turn, he confesses that he killed Delilah.

However, it wasn’t Joe after all. After Candace was able to tell Love everything, Love killed her. And that wasn’t her first kill. She then opened up to Joe — who was locked inside the cage himself — that she killed her au pair when she and Forty were kids and the family never recovered.

She also started stalking Joe when they first met, read Beck’s (Elizabeth Lail) book — and was not impressed with Beck — and stealing the key to his storage unit. When she found the cage, she fell even more in love with him because he was so passionate. In fact, she thought it made them soulmates. She also revealed she was pregnant.

However, Forty is still a problem as he’s also discovered what Joe has done and wants to convince his sister how dangerous he is. During a face-off between Forty, Love and Joe, however, Forty points a gun at Joe … just as the police walk in. With that, the police kill Forty.

While Love is crushed, she’s ready to start a peaceful life with Joe. In the final moments of the season, Joe and a very pregnant Love move into a new home and are seemingly living a slow life. He’s not happy; Delilah’s dead, Ellie, Delilah’s sister (Jenna Ortega) is left with nothing and he’s living with Love — who caused all of it.

His unhappiness changes when he sees another woman who lives next door reading a book in the backyard. He, of course, can’t help but peek through the fence.

“I’m ready to meet my daughter. I’m ready to be the good father I never had, to make the family I always dreamed of. The one she deserves. It’s funny how fate works. I had no idea that the cage I was building all this time was a trap for me. And when I found myself here, locked in, I thought this was the end,” he says in a voiceover at the end of the episode, seemingly living a calm, suburban life, sitting outside reading. “But that’s not how destiny works, is it? This is just the beginning because this is where I had to be, exactly where I had to be to meet you. There you were, with your books and your sunshine, so close but so far away. I will figure out a way, a way to get to you. See you soon, neighbor.”

You season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.