The Young and the Restless’ Cricket and Danny are saying goodbye to Genoa City (for a minute) and heading to Los Angeles for the ultimate crossover on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian, who play Christine “Cricket” and Danny, respectively, on Y&R are filming two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, June 27.
“We’re all so excited,” Bell, 55, exclusively told Us of the crossover. “What we’re doing is so authentic to the story.”
Lauralee explained that her brother, Bradley Bell, who is an executive producer and head writer on B&B “saw we were doing something on Y&R and he thought this would be great for B&B.”
She revealed that since musician Danny is touring with his band on Y&R, “Of course he would have a concert in L.A. and that’s how the idea came about.”
In the two-episode crossover, which will air in August, “Danny and Christine are invited to the Forrester Estate for a party celebrating the success of the relaunch of Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) ‘Brooke’s Bedroom’ fashion line … or so they think,” according to the logline.
“Little do Danny and Christine know, Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have invited them to pitch a new business venture. Not to be outdone, Danny decides to give a surprise performance of his own to share with the partygoers,” the synopsis teases.
Lauralee told Us that the cast and crews of both shows have been “downright giddy” about bringing Cricket and Danny into the B&B world.
“We’re all so excited about this,” she said, recalling, “Six months ago there was a rumor of me coming to B&B and I was like, ‘If I am no one has told me!’ This is such a perfect reason.”
Soap opera fans may remember that Lauralee’s Cricket crossed over to B&B back in 2007, but she said that time was “100 percent legal. It was just a court case.”
This time around, Lauralee told Us that it’s going to be the “complete opposite” because she gets to “dress up and have fun.”
When Cricket returns to Los Angeles for her Bold and Beautiful cameo, she will be coming in support of Danny’s world tour. The actress teased that viewers will see Cricket in a “very rockstar’s girlfriend” outfit, telling Us that a “short black dress” is part of her costume.
The story line will also be focused on the rockstar element of Danny’s character. “We haven’t done a concert of that magnitude,” Lauralee explained.
The crossover also comes as Lauralee and Damian are “celebrating our 40th anniversary as Cricket and Danny,” she told Us, revealing, “So you pick up right where you left off. We’re doing a remix of a big song from before, but you’ll have to wait and see what it is!”
Cricket and Danny tied the knot on The Young and the Restless in 1990 after meeting in 1984. They eventually split after Danny cheated. (He later learned that he actually wasn’t unfaithful, but was drugged by a woman who made him think they slept together.)
The soap opera couple dated on and off for years — in between other romances and marriages. During a March episode of Y&R, Danny asked Cricket to go on tour with him and she said “yes,” signifying that they are back together.
“What’s great is we’re coming to L.A. just as our personalities back in the day, smiling and goofing along and being together,” Lauralee told Us of the upcoming B&B episodes. “When you’re in a deep storyline, there’s tears and drama and now we are at our happiest.”
Cricket and Danny’s appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful will air on CBS Tuesday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.
