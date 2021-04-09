Zac Clark Weighs In on Tayshia Adams Hosting ‘The Bachelorette’

Offering his support! Zac Clark said that his fiancée, Tayshia Adams, knows all eyes are on her as she’s set to host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“I think when people are given big opportunities in life, there’s always going to be nerves, right?” the reality TV star, 37, said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, April 8. “No matter what that is. … I don’t think you get used to, you know, all these eyeballs being on yourself.”

While Clark wouldn’t confirm whether or not he visited the former phlebotomist, 30, on set, he did note that he makes sure his partner always feels well taken care of.

“You know, for me, it’s just important to know that she’s loved and supported, no matter what she’s doing,” he continued.

Clark and the former Bachelorette met during season 16 of the hit ABC show, where the New Jersey native vied for — and won — Adams’ heart.

Following her time as the show’s lead, Adams was asked to return to host Katie Thurston’s upcoming season alongside fellow former star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

ABC announced their new role on March 12 after controversy surrounding longtime host Chris Harrison led him to step down from the franchise temporarily.

After season 16 Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes was spotted on the set of the upcoming season, the philanthropist spoke highly of his former competition’s character: “Blake is a good dude. … I can’t speak to [his appearance on set], but I think at the end of the day, no matter who Blake ends up with is going to be lucky gal because he’s got a huge heart.”

Outside of his friendships and love life, the reality star works hard to make sure people feel supported as they make their way through personal challenges.

Clark is set to participate in the Goggins Challenge from April 9 through April 11. For the challenge, he’s committed to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours consecutively to raise money for the Release Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit he cofounded which provides scholarships to individuals who suffer from mental illness and substance abuse.

The philanthropist has spoken openly about his own experience with addiction in the past and is thrilled he can use his platform to help others along their personal journeys.

“If I can be some type of representation of the life that is available to those who are currently struggling … I’ve hit the jackpot,” he said.

