Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Zac Efron Weighs In on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Being Compared to HSM’s Troy and Gabriella

By
Zac Efron Weighs In on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Being Compared to HSM's Troy and Gabriella 1
Zac Efron. Cindy Ord/WireImage

Zac Efron reacted to High School Musical fans comparing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance to Troy and Gabriella’s legendary love story — and he’s all for it.

During an interview on Monday, February 26, Efron, 36, was asked about how Kelce and Swift’s relationship seemed to parallel story lines from the hit Disney franchise.

“Wow, I didn’t think about that,” Efron told E! News about the real-life couple sharing similarities with the arcs of his character, Troy, and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens). “That’s really cool. Shout-out to all the High School Musical fans.”

Efron, who starred alongside Swift, 34, in 2012’s The Lorax, showed his support for Kelce and Swift, adding, “I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I’m so happy for them. They’re two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?”

Celebs React to Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Relationship Patrick Mahomes Hilarie Burton and More Stars Weigh In

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship

High School Musical, which released three movies from 2006 to 2008, focused on high school students Troy and Gabriella as they bonded over their love of music. Troy, however, was on the basketball team, which consistently caused him to be divided about which path to follow. In the third film, Troy and Gabrielle shared a moment mid-song when she cheered him on from the stands.

Zac Efron Weighs In on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Being Compared to HSM's Troy and Gabriella 1
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; Cover Images

Fans have since argued that Swift’s support for Kelce throughout the NFL’s most recent season mirrored the fictional romance. During a game in January, Swift met Kelce on the field to celebrate the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl. The pair shared several kisses and exchanged “I love yous” as cameras captured their sweet celebration.

Earlier that month, social media users pointed out another major connection, which inspired a response from Hudgens, 35.

High-school-muscial-then-and-now-still

Related: The Cast of 'High School Musical': Where Are They Now?

“The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical,” read an Instagram post, to which Hudgens replied, “Hilarious.”

Before Hudgens found love with now-husband Cole Tucker, she made headlines for her romance with Efron. The duo, who played love interests on screen, took their romance outside of set when they confirmed that they were dating in 2007.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Us Weekly confirmed in 2010 that the pair called it quits after three years of dating. They surprised fans more than a decade later when they both shared photos from individual visits to East High School, the real Utah school that appeared in High School Musical.

amazon-fashionpuzzle-crescent-bag

Deal of the Day

This Crescent Bag Looks Totally Designer But Is Marked Down to Just $26 View Deal

High School Musical Casts Dating History Through the Years

Related: ‘High School Musical’ OG Cast’s Dating History

Despite their coincidental trips, Hudgens and Efron did not reunite with their former costars for the final season of spinoff series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

HSMTMTS creator Tim Federle discussed his plans for potential cameos in August 2023, telling Trib Total Media, “I got the feeling with Zac and Vanessa, who I don’t know personally but I’m a fan, reading the tea leaves, that by the time you get into negotiating what this would take, we’re gonna wrap and the show will be over.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce
Vanessa-Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Efron’s Family Guide: Meet His Siblings, Theirs Parents and More

Zac Efron
High School Musical The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!