Vanessa Hudgens is here for the parallels between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and High School Musical‘s Troy and Gabriella.

Earlier this month, Hudgens, 35, reacted to an Instagram post that drew comparisons between the real-life couple and the fictional relationship.

“The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school music,” read the social media upload, to which Hudgens responded, “Hilarious.”

The High School Musical franchise, which included three films released from 2006 to 2008, followed Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Hudgens), two teenagers from different cliques who bonded over their love of music. Throughout the three Disney movies, Troy consistently found himself caught between his devotion to basketball and trying to be there for Gabrielle and their friend group.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, meanwhile, have taken the world by storm with their high-profile romance, which began in summer 2023.

In a moment straight from a teen movie after the Sunday, January 28, game, Swift met Kelce on the field to celebrate the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl. The pair shared several kisses and exchanged “I love yous” as cameras captured the picture-perfect celebration.

Fans have since started to speculate whether Swift will be able to make it to the Super Bowl as she will be on the international leg of her Eras Tour — in Tokyo, Japan — the same weekend that the Big Game takes place in Las Vegas.

According to online research, Swift would be able to finish her show and immediately jump on a plane to make the 12-hour flight back to the U.S. (The fact that Swift has a private jet will definitely help her make it on time.)

While the Chiefs just solidified their spot in the big game, Drew Barrymore has been planning her trip to the Super Bowl since November 2023.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Barrymore said on The Drew Barrymore Show at the time.