Looking like the most hated man in America is tough. Bachelor viewers have laughed about actor Zach Braff’s resemblance to Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. all season long, but Braff is officially over it.

The Alex, Inc. star, 42, tweeted his reaction to the controversial Bachelor finale on Monday, March 5: “I don’t wanna look like this f—ker anymore. #TheBachelor.” His post came after Bachelor Nation watched Arie propose to Becca K. only to break things off with her in hopes of getting back together with runner-up Lauren B.

The Scrubs alum has gone along with the joke and even met Arie in January. They ran into each other while promoting their ABC shows at the Television Critics Association press tour, and the former racecar driver, 36, posted a photo to prove just how much they look alike.

“Found my long lost twin @zachbraff,” Arie captioned the shot on Monday, January 8. “Oh and he told me to tell you to watch @alexinc_abc.”

Braff shared a picture of his own on Twitter, writing, “Like looking in the mirror.”

The Garden State actor wasn’t the only celebrity upset by Arie’s handling of his breakup with Becca.

“This breakup is way too real and is eerily an oddly familiar thing,” Sarah Hyland, who is dating Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Don’t worry Becca! You’ll move past this, realize you’re better off and meet the love of your life.”

“I don’t care about this man’s crazy ocean blue dream eyes. This is messed up,” Josh Gad shared on Twitter.

“Dude. Just say ‘I’m sorry’. Say it!” Scandal actor Scott Foley tweeted. He added, “Go means GO!” when Arie hung around after Becca asked him several times to leave during their breakup.

See more reactions below:

This is really hard to watch and quite frankly not why I watch escapist reality television. #TheBachelor – if I need this much emotionally draining content, I will stick with political news. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2018

Did Arie apologize and I just missed it? Feels like he should be saying “I’m sorry” a LOT more…. #TheBachelor — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 6, 2018

In 2018, we no longer have time for men who treat women like options from a menu. In 2018, we no longer have time for vital, smart, gorgeous women competing for the affections of some interchangeable dude as a plot device. Not this fucking year or any year after. #TheBachelor — Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) March 6, 2018

Me watching the last 40 minutes of #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SfVTSH5tg2 — Tara Lipinsky (@TaraLipinsky) March 6, 2018

I need to teach @ariejr a thing or two on how to be a gentleman #thebachelor — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) March 6, 2018

