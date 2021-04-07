Zedd Announces Multi-Year Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas

Ready to dance? Zedd will be the inaugural resident DJ at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclu in Las Vegas starting this summer.

“Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me,” the artist, 31, said in a statement. “My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world.”

The Grammy winner’s multi-year deal will kick off a number of artist collaborations for the Resorts World Las Vegas’ stages. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will be part of the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.

“We are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding relationship with him,” Andrew Li, chief executive officer of Zouk Group, added. “To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip’s newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set.”

Throughout his career, Zedd has collaborated with artists including Hayley Williams, Alessia Cara, Maren Morris and Selena Gomez.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 28, opened up about her adoration for the musician during a March 2015 appearance on Radio Disney’s “Alli Simpson Show.”

“I respect his vision, because he has a way of knowing how important his role is as an EDM artist,” she said at the time. “He doesn’t spend most of his time traveling the word DJing. He really spent so much time on [shared record “I Want to Know.”] He wanted everything — from the lyrical content, to who sang it, and how they sang it. He’s great, and very talented.”

A multi-year residency in one location certainly fits the Russia native’s lifestyle. In March 2018, he offered Architectural Digest a tour of his $16 million Los Angeles mansion and showed off his homebody setup.

“This is one of my favorite rooms in the house,” Zedd said in the clip. “I call it the Costco room, and the goal for me was to stack everything up with anything I could ever use so I eventually don’t have to leave house.”