“Girl” – Maren Morris

The music video for the title track of Morris’ 2019 record opens with her saying, “I think it just comes down to, like, we don’t want more than anyone else. We want the same as everyone else.” Throughout the song, the Texas native reminds women not to “hang their head low,” singing, “Draw your comparisons, tryin’ to find who’s lesser than / I don’t wanna wear your crown, there’s enough to go around.”