Judy Greer

The Michigan native played Jane’s less-than-enthusiastic coworker and BFF Casey. Greer the appeared on Miss Guided, Mad Love, Glenn Martin DDS, Two and a Half Men, Married, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Valley Girl, Lady of the Manor and portrayed Cornelia in the Planet of the Apes franchise and Karen in the Halloween films. She also starred in Love & Other Drugs, The Descendants, All We Had, Arrested Development, Kidding and Let’s Go Luna!. Greer has been voicing Cheryl Tunt on Archer since 2009.

The DePaul University alum released her memoir, I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: My Life as a Costar, in 2014. The actress has been married to Dean E. Johnson since 2011.