A son of the late actor Dom DeLuise, David played Bug Pollone, another of Dick’s students. He has since starred in Vampires Suck and Gilmore Girls, and played Selena Gomez’s father in Wizards of Waverly Place. The ER alum shares two daughters, Riley and Dylan, with ex-wife Brigitte DeLuise. He has been married to German actress Julia Stoepel since 2019.