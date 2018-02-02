Congrats! You survived January — only the worst month on the calendar in terms of breaking New Year’s resolutions, depressingly bleak weather, disappointing Oscar snubs and unfortunate movies. (Don’t even start with Maze Runner: The Death Cure. YA dystopia deserves better!) Now we’re on to February, the cushy winter home of recent favorites such as Get Out, Deadpool, The Lego Movie and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Here are five reasons to get out, bundle up and head to the movies. After all, Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t going to get any more riveting as the weeks pass.