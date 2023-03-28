More love and more drama! 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is returning for its third season with five new couples and one returning duo who are navigating the ups and downs of their complicated romances.

“I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel [like] the impossible is about to happen,” VaLentine says in a teaser for the upcoming season — which premieres on TLC April 17 — exclusively shared with Us Weekly.

The reality TV personality and his fiancé, Carlos, previously appeared on season 2 of Love in Paradise, which debuted in June 2022. The new installment of the series will document the couple’s road to the altar, with plenty of bumps in the road along the way.

In the clip shared with Us, Carlos explains that even though he identifies as gay, he is “actually bisexual.” He and VaLentine then have a disagreement about a woman whom Carlos says he likes but “didn’t f—k with.” His fiancé calls him out, saying, “You wanna ignore the emotional cheating?” Carlos then loses his patience, shouting, “Nothing is going on!”

The trailer shares glimpses into the other couples’ challenges as well. Lidia identifies herself as a “56-year-old woman whose only had one relationship.” After a year of dating bodybuilder and respiratory therapist Scott, whom she met online, the pair are finally meeting in person. However, the language barrier between them soon causes conflict.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott says, prompting Lidia’s daughter to come to her defense. “When you come here you know she cannot speak English,” the Dominican Republic native points out, claiming that Scott wants her mother to feel like “a clown.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, April — a Texas resident who met her beau Valentine while vacationing in the Dominican Republic — recalls not being able to locate her boyfriend for several days.

“This motherf—ker disappeared for four, five days. I don’t understand what crazy turn my life has taken,” she says. April also receives criticism from a loved one who doesn’t understand why she’s in a long-distance relationship.

“You’re a beautiful girl. Why the hell you gotta go to a whole ‘nother [sic] damn country to meet someone?” a woman asks her in the clip.

Meanwhile, Jessica and Juan — who met while the former was on a Caribbean cruise — are facing a hefty dose of reality.

“Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise and now things are about to get really real,” Jessica says in the trailer. She and her fiancé then share a steamy kiss in bed before one of her sons shouts, “Mom, Juan, come outside!”

Keep scrolling to meet the season 3 cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: