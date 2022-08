Veronica

The 90 Day: Pillow Talk alum, 36, might be ready to find love again, but her close relationship with ex-fiancé, Tim Malcolm, with whom she shares a daughter, could cause her problems. “As a single mother struggling to find a man who will accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie, Veronica fears that she’ll end up alone with no one but her cats to keep her company,” her bio reads.