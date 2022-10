NOVEMBER: PART 2

Saturday, November 19:

The Holiday Switch, starring Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

Three Wise Men and a Baby, starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas At Pine Valley, starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Santa Bootcamp, starring Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Patrick Cassidy (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Long Lost Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, November 20:

Christmas Lucky Charm, starring Sugenja Sri and Adrian Spencer (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

When I Think of Christmas, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

My Favorite Christmas Tree, starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

A Show-Stopping Christmas, starring Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 24:

Baking All the Way, starring Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

My Southern Family Christmas, starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

The Noel Diary, starring Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss (Netflix)

Holiday Harmony, starring Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, Carla Jimenez, Sisanie and Brooke Shields (HBO Max)

A Christmas Mystery, starring Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, Christoph Sanders, Drew Powell and more (HBO Max)

Christmas at the Greenbrier, starring Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray (FOX Nation)

The Christmas Clapback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell (BET+)

Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson (BET+)

The Sound of Christmas, starring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless and Alijah Kai (BET+)

Friday, November 25:

#Xmas, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

A Royal Corgi Christmas, starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas at the Drive-In, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Steppin’ Into the Holiday, starring Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Courtney Lopez and Cheri Oteri (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, November 26:

A Tale of Two Christmases, starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

Haul Out the Holly, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes — with executive producer Blake Shelton (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, November 27:

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb and Ann-Margret — featuring the Radio City Rockettes (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas … Present, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Spark, starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)