A Guide to ‘Yellowstone’ and Its Many Spinoffs

‘1883’

The prequel premiered in December 2021 and told the story of how the Duttons came to own the Yellowstone Ranch land.

The cast included Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett and Marc Rissmann. It also featured Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and Noah Le Gros.

In February 2022, Sheridan confirmed that the series would not have a second season. That same month, Paramount announced that there would be additional episodes of 1883 but denied that it was a season 2 renewal.