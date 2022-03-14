A Guide to ‘Yellowstone’ and Its Many Spinoffs

‘6666’

The second spinoff, which will be released on Paramount+, is set to focus on the Four Sixes Ranch during present time.

The official synopsis reads, “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”