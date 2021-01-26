Why Victoria Was Cast for Matt

While some fans are convinced Victoria is a paid actor, Mills insisted during his chat with Variety that the show cast women who they believe could be a good match for Matt.

“[Victoria] is somebody who was great in casting and certainly had a point of view that was interesting. Obviously, nobody is mad that Matt is keeping her around, but at a certain point, if he really doesn’t see a future with her, he will send her home,” he said. “I don’t think there is anybody that Victoria is taking the place of that Matt would say, ‘Oh my gosh, my future wife just walked out the door.’ Although, I know how sad people were to see the ballerina go home night one.”