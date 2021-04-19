ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Perform Sexy Duet at ACM Awards

By
Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Perform Sexy Duet ACM Awards 2021 01
 Ryan Musick/Courtesy of Academy of Country Music/Shutterstock
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Making Eyes

The pair rarely broke eye contact during their performance.

Back to top