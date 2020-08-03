Ali Fedotowsky’s Season 6 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Kirk DeWindt

Following his stint on the Bachelorette, Kirk returned for season 2 of Bachelor Pad and season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While he quickly coupled up with Carly Waddell, he surprised fans — and Carly — when he dumped her before the finale. The singer subsequently released a song called “Blindsided: A Song for Kirk” and returned to Paradise for season 3 to meet now-husband Evan Bass.

Kirk, meanwhile, works as a personal trainer and coach and has a longtime girlfriend named Jess Peterson.