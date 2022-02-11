The Pop Star Element

Like Lopez, Kat is an internationally famous musician who performs for audiences of thousands. “I really understood this life,” the J. Lo Beauty founder told Vanity Fair in November 2021. “She’s been famous and in the business for a long time. She’s had some ups and downs in her personal life. Kat’s strong and confident. She’s a businesswoman. She’s a boss. But she’s also just a regular person who gets lonely, and who needs love, and wants to feel like she has a home.”

Marry Me also gave Lopez the chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of making a whole album to go along with a movie. She hasn’t done a movie with music since 1997’s Selena, and that film used the real Selena Quintanilla’s songs for the soundtrack. For Marry Me, however, the Shades of Blue alum got to record as Kat and release the music as herself.