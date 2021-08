Dylan McDermott

After making his debut as a series regular in season 1 as Dr. Ben Harmon, Dylan McDermott went on to appear in five episodes of season 2, Asylum, as Johnny Morgan. He also reprised the role of Dr. Ben Harmon in Apocalypse and appeared in 1984. In the AHS spinoff American Horror Stories, he played Ben again in the “Game Over” episode, in which a character creates a video game called Escape From Murder House.