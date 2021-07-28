Aliens AND Sirens Everything We Know About AHS Double Feature

Double the trouble! American Horror Story will soon return for its 10th season, and to commemorate the milestone, the AHS powers that be have promised not one but two separate stories.

Titled Double Feature, the new episodes will air in two segments: Part 1, a.k.a Red Tide, and Part 2, or Death Valley. While plot details are still shrouded in mystery, the first full-length teaser promises at least two different kinds of monsters.

Red Tide will involve sirens, the mythical creatures known for luring sailors to their death with their enchanting voices, while Death Valley will focus on aliens. In March 2021, FX shared a teaser for the show that promised one story, presumably Red Tide, will take place “by the sea,” while the other will occur “by the sand,” perhaps in the desert.

“You guys. It’s one season, two stories,” AHS cast member Leslie Grossman tweeted that same month. “Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It’s gonna be great.”

Cocreator Ryan Murphy is excited about the new season as well, but previously said that it could be the series’ last. “We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season,” he told Deadline in November 2019. “It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people.”

Some of his AHS regulars — Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock and Evan Peters — are set to return alongside newcomers including Macaulay Culkin, who signed on as soon as he heard which role Murphy wanted him to play.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part,” the Glee cocreator told E! News in May 2020. “And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said, ‘OK.’ [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Murphy has otherwise kept quiet about Double Feature details, sharing only that some filming for the “sea” episodes was done in Provincetown, Massachusetts. It’s not much, but it’s enough to keep fans up at night imagining what horrors are in store.

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about American Horror Story season 10: