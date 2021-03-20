Double the fun! Ryan Murphy announced the theme for season 10 of American Horror Story, two years after the FX series was renewed in August 2018.

The show’s creator, 55, teased the reveal on Wednesday, March 17, before sharing a clip unveiling the title, Double Feature, on Friday, March 19.

“Two horrifying stories … one season,” the Friday video read as footage of waves crashing on the sand played across the screen. “One by the sea … one by the sand. More to come…”

Murphy captioned the Twitter teaser: “#AHSDoubleFeature #AHS10 #AHS @AHSFX @FXNetworks.”

Earlier this month, the Glee creator shared a photo from the beach set for the upcoming season. “Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS,” he captioned the Instagram photo of Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin dressed in winter coats on the sand.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this year that the FX horror anthology series was scheduled to film from February 1 to March 6 in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

“All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there,” the source told Us in January. “All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

Speculation about the new season began to swirl after 20th Century Studios filed an application in Provincetown the same month, requesting permission to film a then-mysterious project titled Pilgrim at 19 locations within the coastal town.

Murphy previously announced that Grossman, 49, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are set to return for season 10, which was picked up in 2018, but pushed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paulson, 46, confirmed her return to the American Horror Story family in January 2020, telling reporters at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour, “I have no idea what it will be.”

The Ratched actress, who sat out American Horror Story: 1984 due to other project commitments, added, “I’m not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character.”

Culkin’s participation in the show marks his first recurring TV role in five years, following his stint on The Jim Gaffigan Show from 2015 to 2016.

“He hasn’t worked in a while,” Murphy told E! News in May 2020 of the Home Alone star. “So, I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”