Does It Connect to Other Seasons?

Murphy hasn’t offered any hints about this yet, but the likelihood is high given that all previous seasons of AHS connect in some way. Season 2, Asylum, featured aliens, so that’s one possibility for a connection. He also hinted that season 9, 1984, contained a hint about season 10, but fans later theorized that was a reference to the sea monsters, or sirens, that will appear in Red Tide.