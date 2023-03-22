Spellcasters unite! Aubrey Plaza channeled her inner fangirl by making a surprise appearance at 90s Con — and posing with some of her favorite witches of TV show past.

“Power of three will set you free,” Plaza, 38, captioned a Tuesday, March 21, Instagram photo of her and her sister, Renee Plaza, with the cast of Charmed at the nostalgic event, which was held in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, March 18. Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller surrounded the Parks and Recreation alum and her sibling, who were all smiles standing beside some of her favorite ‘90s icons.

Premiering on the WB in 1998, Charmed followed a group of sisters — Prue (Doherty), Piper (Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and later Paige (McGowan) — who discover they’re witches. Together, the trio worked together to fight evil while balancing their professional and romantic lives as 20-something women. The series, which became an instant cult classic, aired for eight seasons before its finale in 2008.

On Tuesday, Fuller, 42 — who starred as Piper and Leo’s (Krause) son, Chris Halliwell, on the supernatural comedy — shared Plaza’s post via his own social media, writing, “I believe I’m eating your beanie.”

Plaza then later took to her Instagram Story to post more candid shots with the cast including Combs, 49, Gregory, 52, and Fuller making silly faces with the White Lotus star. She also shared a selfie with Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself, Melissa Joan Hart.

Renee, meanwhile, expressed her own excitement via Instagram over the fan convention.

“Can I still be adopted at 26? @thehmc @rosemcgowan @theshando what do you think? 😈🤟🏼🔪#Powerof3,” she wrote alongside her own snap with the Charmed cast.

The Dirty Grandpa actress has often been candid about her love for all things spooky, taking after her Parks and Rec character, April Ludgate, who is obsessed with Halloween.

In 2021, Plaza even released a children’s picture book, The Legend of the Christmas Witch, which she cowrote with creative partner Dan Murphy. The story follows the origin tale of Kristtörn and her twin brother Kristoffer, who get separated as children. While Kristoffer eventually becomes Santa Claus, Kristtörn turns into the Christmas Witch.

In October 2022, the duo released the follow-up to their bestseller, titled The Return of the Christmas Witch.

“The Christmas Witch is Santa Claus’ long, lost twin sister, so she is part of the merry and bright crew,” Plaza said during a November 2021 appearance on the Today show, in which she dressed up as the story’s titular character. “But she’s got a little chip on her shoulder. … She’s a misunderstood character, you know. People project things onto her and they call her evil, but I don’t think she’s evil at all. I think she’s trying to bring the true meaning of Christmas back, and her brother maybe lost his way.”

She added, “The Christmas Witch is all about nature. She’s a Yuletide witch, so she’s all about honoring plants and animals and remembering the old-timey traditions of the witch’s solstice.”

The Ingrid Goes West star shared that she dedicated the book to her mother, Bernadette Plaza, who “taught me to be a little witch as a child.”

“She always had a kind of magic in her step,” Aubrey gushed at the time. “She always inspired me. She had me very young and taught me that anything was possible. … She’s a magical woman.”