Sisters forever. Though she wasn’t in attendance, Alyssa Milano gushed over the Charmed reunion that happened at 90s Con.

“This makes me happy for the OG Charmed fans. What a gift!” the actress, 50, captioned a photo of Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs at the Charmed panel.

The three women were joined by Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller for a reunion at the convention in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, March 19. Milano was the only main cast member missing.

The original Charmed ran from 1998 to 2006 on The WB and followed the three Halliwell sisters — played by Doherty, Combs and Milano — who discover they’re witches. After the third season, Doherty shocked audiences when she left the series amid a rumored feud with Milano, and her character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off.

“There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work,” Doherty, now 51, detailed to Entertainment Tonight in 2001.

In October 2022, Milano said she felt at fault for some of their tension on the Charmed set. “I would say we are cordial,” the actress, who played Phoebe Halliwell, said of their current relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.”

She added that she has reconnected with Doherty after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The Riverdale guest star went into remission in 2017 but the cancer returned in 2020. “I will send her DMs every couple of months to just check in,” Milano added in October.

While her issues with Doherty had long been rumored, tension between Milano and McGowan started building in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement. McGowan joined Charmed amid Doherty’s absence in the fourth season, playing long-lost half-sister Paige Matthews for four seasons.

The Brave author famously called Milano “a lie” for her involvement with the Time’s Up organization in a January 2018 interview with Nightline coanchor Juju Chang.

Milano responded to McGowan’s comments in a statement to Nightline at the time. “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences,” she said. “My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

The following April, Milano said she didn’t interpret any of McGowan’s comments as hateful. “[I don’t] see that as the same thing as hate,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I see that as a beautiful soul that was hurting so badly that she was talking from that hurt. And I understand.”

For her part, McGowan remains close with Combs, 49. “I really love my Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs. This juman means a lot to me. Blessed be forever! #Charmed,” the Jawbreakers actress captioned a February selfie with her pal via Instagram.