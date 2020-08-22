Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of Making Charmed Set Toxic AF

Under fire. Rose McGowan slammed Alyssa Milano‘s alleged past behavior on the Charmed set after the former costars feuded about politics.

The war of words began when McGowan, 46, criticized Democrats for achieving “nothing” following the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Milano, 47, responded with a series of tweets listing the achievements of the Democratic party.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” the Who’s the Boss alum tweeted on Friday, August 21. “It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets.”

McGowan promptly clapped back and accused the New York native of appropriating the #MeToo movement and being difficult to work with.

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke],” she tweeted. “You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.”

McGowan added, “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f–king fraud.”

In response, Milano told Us Weekly, “Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan.”

Milano later asked her fans to get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter. “Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” she asked. “Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F–k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

The hashtag is a reference to the Planet Terror star’s comments about Milano in February 2018, when she claimed the actress’ involvement in the Time’s Up movement wasn’t genuine.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan said on Nightline at the time. “‘Cause I think she’s a lie.”

Milano starred as Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed — which followed three witch sisters battling supernatural forces —from 1998 to 2006 alongside Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell). Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell) was also a series lead for the first three seasons until her departure in 2001. McGowan joined the cast in season 4 as half-sister Paige Matthews.

Earlier this month, McGowan reunited with Combs, 46, during an Instagram Live where she claimed that Doherty, 49, and Milano aren’t fond of each other.

“I’m pretty sure Alyssa and Shannen hate each other,” she said when Combs briefly left the live stream.

Combs exclusively told Us on Monday, August 17, that she “wasn’t in the room” when McGowan made the comment but confirmed there were tensions on set.

“The funny part is it’s just like any other job or any other workers and we got along at times and we didn’t get along at times,” she explained while promoting her new podcast “Pretty Little Wine Moms.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum added, “What I used to say is ‘We definitely don’t always go home and have a slumber party.’ But the fact of the matter is the show and our dedication to the fans is bigger.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo