In May, Holly Marie Combs launched “Pretty Little Wine Moms” podcast, in which she reunited with former costars Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples as they all rewatched episodes of Pretty Little Liars.

Although it started as simply a rewatch podcast, it blossomed into something so much more. Now, the actresses have Zoom chats with fans, interview other alum and more.

Combs, 46, starred on the Freeform series as Ella Montgomery. However, her role as Piper Halliwell in Charmed was even more popular — and that could be the topic of her next podcast.

“I can’t believe how many kids have asked for that and I call them kids, but they’re like, 30, but because I’m so old that they are kids still,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I actually did talk to Shannon [Doherty] about it and she was like, ‘Alyssa [Milano] would probably love to do that with you!’ Maybe after the election, it would be good.”

Charmed aired on The WB from 1998 to 2006. In 2018, The CW launched a reboot of the series with the same name — and none of the original cast members attached.

At the time, the California native made it known that she was not contacted about being part of the new show. Two years later, she’s still not thrilled about how everything went down.

“I think when reboots are done, they’re sort of supposed to be done as a testament to the original instead of in spite of the original. So that whole concept would never sit right with me,” she told Us. “Just the way that we were treated and then the way they asked us to do publicity for it after that was kind of, like, ‘Whoa. Insult to injury.‘”

While she noted that she’s happy for “anybody who’s working right now, she can’t help but believe “it could have been handled a lot better.”

For more on Combs’ podcast, subscribe on iTunes!

With reporting by Marc Lupo