Zelda Harris

Harris portrayed aspiring ballerina and club member Jessi Ramsey. She then starred on Second Noah as Bethany before appearing in Clover and He Got Game. The New York native also had a few guest starring roles in Cosby, Warzone and All About Family before stepping back from acting in 2016. The Princeton University alum is the lead singer of Zelda & the Lo Los. The group released the single “Violet Eyes” in 2021.