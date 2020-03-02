Wes Hayden

Jillian Harris was smitten with Wes on season 5 of The Bachelorette, but he was eliminated after she finally believed rumors that he was only on the show to pursue his music career. Wes later revealed he was seeing someone at home.

“She shot me down, I’m going down in flames. The first guy ever on The Bachelorette to ever make it to the Top four with a girlfriend,” Wes said on the episode. “My acting days are over. I’ve definitely gone as far as I could possibly go with Jillian. I mean I’ve already done everything I needed to do so this is just kind of another bump in the road. I’m going back home, I’ve got my dog waiting, and my band. We’re pushing a brand-new single right now.”