Over for Real

Shortly after a woman named Grace claimed to be in communication with James while he and Kirkconnell were also hanging out in NYC, a source told Us that the Bachelor exes had completely stopped talking to one another. “Rachael and Matt are on non-speaking terms after she learned about him lying about being in communication with another girl,” the source said in April 2021. “He was in Atlanta this [month], which is less than an hour away from where Rachael resides, and he has not reached out to her to make amends or apologize. As far as she’s concerned, what they had is in the past now.”

Meanwhile, the graphic designer is enjoying her time alone. “She’s working on her mental health and getting into a much better headspace,” the source continued. “She’s focusing on her own antiracism work and working on herself right now. She’s not looking to jump into the dating field any time soon.”