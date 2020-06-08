Reality TV Tyler Cameron, Seinne Fleming, Lauren Burnham and More ‘Bachelor’ Alum Sign Petition for a Black Bachelor By Sarah Hearon 19 mins ago Broadimage/Shutterstock 20 3 / 20 Amanda Stanton The season 20 contestant posted the petition on her Stories. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News