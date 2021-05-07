Bachelorette Katie Thurston Stuns in a Coral Gown as She Prepares to Meet ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants: See the Photos By Johnni Macke 1 hour ago Katie Thurston ABC/Craig Sjodin 3 2 / 3 Ready for Love The Washington native had a big smile on her face as she awaited the men’s arrivals. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Still Together With Kody? More News