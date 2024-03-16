Bates Motel came to an end but the show’s stars, including Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot and Olivia Cooke, have remained on our screens.

The A&E series, which ran from 2013 to 2017, worked as a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 film Psycho. Based on Robert Bloch‘s 1959 novel of the same name, both the show and the movie focused on Norman Bates (Freddie) and the motel that later serves as the backdrop for his murders.

Bates Motel, however, sets up the story by introducing Norman as a teenager who makes the move to Oregon with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). The duo attempt to start fresh after his father’s sudden death but Norman’s deteriorating mental health causes complications.

The final season of the show loosely followed the plot of Psycho, which introduced Norman as an adult running the motel while secretly keeping his mother’s remains on the property. Bates Motel expanded on the world of Psycho by introducing new characters such as Norman’s half-brother, Dylan (Thieriot), his best friend Emma (Cooke) and a love interest for Norma a.k.a Sheriff Alex Romero (Néstor Carbonell).

After the finale, Highmore weighed in on a possible reunion in the future, telling TVLine in 2017, “There’s no hope of coming back for another season or convincing people that we can just do a few more episodes at some point in the future [since Norman was killed at the end]. I’m not sure what the Christmas reunion would look like. Maybe Norma and Norman will be on a beach in Hawaii Heaven.”

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of Bates Motel are now: