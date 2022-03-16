Tom Everett Scott

Scott portrayed Milly’s other suitor Jason, one that Daphne hand-picked. He went on to star on Southland, Z Nation, Reign, Scream: The TV Series, I’m Sorry, 13 Reasons Why and The Healing Powers of Dude. The Massachusetts native also appeared in Race to Witch Mountain, Enemies Closer, Bravetown, La La Land, The Last Word, Back Roads, Finding You and Sister of the Groom. In 2009, Scott wrote, directed and produced his first short film, Glock.

The That Thing You Do! actor has been married to actress Jenny Gallagher since 1997. The duo, who met at Syracuse University, share two children: daughter Arly and son Finn.