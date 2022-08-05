What’s the Pay Scale on the Show?

“They get paid their yachting salary and then we give them a little extra because we interview them. The truth is they also get to keep their tips,” Cronin said. “And the tips are getting better and better. So they’re all making, I don’t know, tens of thousands more for six weeks of work. I mean that’s pretty great.”

The TV worker explained that they recommend the guest tip the crew 15 to 20 percent of the full charter cost. He noted that the stars’ base salary does vary based on how many seasons they’ve worked with Bravo and their role on the ship.

“The cast is hired based on their position on the boat and paid what a Yachty would get paid for that position. Plus, like a little extra for the fact that we have to bring them out for extra interviews,” Cronin continued. “If a cast member gets to, like, season 3, they start saying things like, ‘Can I be making more than this because I’m giving up other work?’ And it’s a negotiation and you come to an agreement with them about what we can pay them.”