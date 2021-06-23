Gary’s Treatment of the Women

In response to a fan question about him “being a twat to basically all the women on the boat,” Gary admitted that he did feel badly about his behavior. Shortly after, all the women except Natasha raised their hand when they were asked if they felt like the bosun didn’t always treat them well.

Daisy specifically called out Gary earlier in the reunion episode for the way he spoke about her when she wasn’t around. “You clearly also hated me and thought that I was a giant bitch,” she revealed.

Gary, for his part, clarified: “I may have said you were acting bitchy, I never said you’re a bitch.”