The Quasi-Revival

A month before Perry’s passing, Fox ordered a quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, starring Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Green, Ziering and Carteris playing fictionalized versions of themselves. While Perry hadn’t signed on due to his role on the CW’s Riverdale, Doherty was inspired to join after his death. BH90210, which included dream sequences of the cast in character, ran for six episodes.