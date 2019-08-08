Ian’s Wife Is Cheating on Him

On the show: While Ian claims to have the perfect marriage to his wife, played by Ali Liebert, during the premiere, he discovers she is cheating on him when Tori and Jennie answer an accidental FaceTime from her in bed with someone else. The incident leaves Ian revisiting the pair’s prenup at the end of the episode.

In real life: Ziering was married to Playboy model Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002. While there was no infidelity at the end of their relationship, Schieler did slam Ziering to Entertainment Weekly in November 2005. ”Being a Ziering has crippled my career,” she told the outlet. ”People think I took him for all this money, but I didn’t get anything. I get no monthly checks. He didn’t even help with my moving-out expenses. I had $40,000 to my name and I blew through it all.”

Ziering’s rep denied her claims at the time, telling the magazine, Schieler “was compensated above and beyond the prenup because she fought it.”

In 2010, Ziering married Erin Ludwig, with whom he shares daughters Mia and Penna.