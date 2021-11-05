Production Shut Down

The superhero sequel temporarily shut down production in November 2021 so that Wright could heal from an earlier on-set injury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to the publication. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

The Sing 2 actress was involved in a stunt-related accident in August 2021. At the time, Marvel Studios said it would not impact the film’s shooting schedule.